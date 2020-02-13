Home

KERR Elizabeth
(Fountainhall Farm) Peacefully at Borders General Hospital on Thursday 6th February 2020, Elizabeth, aged 80 years.
Dearly beloved wife of Jim,
dear mother of George, Andrew and John, loving mother-in-law and grandmother to her family.
Cremation service at
Borders Crematorium on
Monday 17th February at 1:00pm
to which all friends are
respectfully invited.
Family flowers only please but donations, if desired, will be received on retiring from service for the
Stroke Unit, Borders General Hospital.
Published in The Southern Reporter on Feb. 13, 2020
