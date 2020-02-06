|
Kinghorn (Jedburgh)
Elizabeth Agnes
(Betty, Nee Rutherford) Peacefully, surrounded by her family
at Borders General Hospital on
30th January 2020 in her 97th year.
Beloved Wife of the late Robert Henry (Bob) Kinghorn, dearly loved Mam of Ena, David, Frances, Marion, Ewan and Fiona and Mother in law of David,
Andy, Martin, Paul and Olwen. Cherished Granny and Great Granny
of all her Grandchildren and
Great Grandchildren.
Funeral service at Borders Crematorium, Melrose TD6 9HA
on Friday February 14th at 1pm.
Family flowers only please but anyone wishing to can give a donation to Arthurshiel Rescue Centre.
Published in The Southern Reporter on Feb. 6, 2020