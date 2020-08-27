|
YOUNG Ella Anna
Formerly Selkirk Ella, beloved wife of the
late James (Jimmy) Young who died at Knowesouth Care Home, Jedburgh on Monday 17th August 2020, aged 90 years.
Ma went peacefully.
Ella was interred beside Jimmy
in Shawfield Cemetery, Selkirk,
on Wednesday 26th August.
Many thanks from Ella's bairns, grandchildren and great-grandkids
to family and friends for their generous support and kind expressions of sympathy. May we also thank the staff and residents of The Bield, Selkirk
and Knowesouth Care Home for
their selfless and flawless care of
our ma during her latter years.
Published in The Southern Reporter on Aug. 27, 2020