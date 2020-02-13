|
McCRAW
Ellen Peacefully at Borders General Hospital on Monday 3rd February 2020. Ellen, loving wife of the late Eckie,
sister to Liz and Tober,
dear aunt to her nieces and nephews and a special friend to many.
Service on Friday 14th February 2020 in Jedburgh Old & Trinity Parish Church at 10.00am with interment in Castlewood Cemetery at 10.45am to which all family and friends are invited.
Family flowers only please.
Donations if desired may be made in aid of Arthritis Research UK.
Published in The Southern Reporter on Feb. 13, 2020