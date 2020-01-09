|
GRACIE Elliot
(Gordon) Tragically on Sunday
29th December 2019,
Elliot, aged 27 years.
Much loved son of Colin and Linsay,
loving brother of Lewis and Jack
and proud and loving uncle of Olivia.
Cremation service at Borders
Crematorium on Wednesday
15th January at 12.00noon, to which
all friends are respectfully invited.
Family flowers only please but
donations if desired will be received
on retiring from service for Charities
in memory of Elliot.
Published in The Southern Reporter on Jan. 9, 2020