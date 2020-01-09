Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Elliot Gracie
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elliot Gracie

Notice Condolences

Elliot Gracie Notice
GRACIE Elliot
(Gordon) Tragically on Sunday
29th December 2019,
Elliot, aged 27 years.
Much loved son of Colin and Linsay,
loving brother of Lewis and Jack
and proud and loving uncle of Olivia.
Cremation service at Borders
Crematorium on Wednesday
15th January at 12.00noon, to which
all friends are respectfully invited.
Family flowers only please but
donations if desired will be received
on retiring from service for Charities
in memory of Elliot.
Published in The Southern Reporter on Jan. 9, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -