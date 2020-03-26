|
FORTUNE (Kelso) Iain and Alick and their families would like to express their heartfelt thanks to all family, neighbours and friends for their support following the sad loss of Elsie.
Special thanks to all doctors and staff at Kelso Health Centre, Borders General Hospital and Grove House, Kelso, for the care and support Elsie received. Sincere thanks also to Mrs Elizabeth Findlay for her comforting service, to the organist and church officials at Kelso Old Parish Church
and to all who kindly donated towards Alzheimer Scotland which raised £366.49.
Published in The Southern Reporter on Mar. 26, 2020