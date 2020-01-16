|
McKean Formerly of Hawick, peacefully at her home in Saltgreens Eyemouth on Monday 13th January 2020, Esther known as Etta.
A loving Mum, Gran and wife to the late Robert.
Funeral to be held at Houndwood Crematorium on Wednesday 22 nd January at 1.30pm.
A huge thank you to all staff at Saltgreens and the community nursing team for the excellent
care she received.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired will be collected for Alzheimer Scotland.
Published in The Southern Reporter on Jan. 16, 2020