MINTO (Jedburgh) Peacefully at Borders General Hospital on Sunday 9th February 2020.
Frances Elizabeth (nee Lees),
beloved wife of Rod,
loving mother of Andrew and Doreen,
grandmother of Stuart and Darren
and a great-grandmother
of Robert and Kyle.
Service in Jedburgh Old & Trinity Parish Church on Wednesday
19th February 2020 at 1.00pm with interment in Castlewood Cemetery,
Jedburgh at 2.00pm to which all family and friends are respectfully invited.
Family flowers only please.
Donations if desired may be made in
aid of the British Heart Foundation.
Published in The Southern Reporter on Feb. 13, 2020