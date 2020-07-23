|
|
|
Rodgers (nee Melvin) Frances Town Yetholm
The family of the late Frances Rodgers (née Melvin) wish to express their sincere thanks to all relatives, friends, colleagues and neighbours for the kindness and sympathy shown to them during their bereavement. And also for the letters of condolence, cards, Mass cards and phone calls. Thanks to all the staff of Melburn Lodge, Borders General Hospital. Finally, thanks to the staff of the Co-op Funeralcare in Galashiels for funeral arrangements and the staff of the Border Hotel, Kirk Yetholm for catering for the
funeral party.
Published in The Southern Reporter on July 23, 2020