|
|
|
LYNCH Frank (Lindean, Selkirk)
Very peacefully after a long illness at Melburn Lodge on Sunday 16th February 2020,
Frank, aged 74 years.
Dearly loved husband and friend
of Margaret and dear brother
of Elizabeth.
Cremation service at
Borders Crematorium on Tuesday
25th February at 1.00pm to which
all friends are respectfully invited.
No flowers please but donations if desired will be received on retiring from service for Charities in memory
of Frank.
Published in The Southern Reporter on Feb. 20, 2020