LYNCH Frank
(Lindean, Selkirk) Margaret wishes to sincerely thank all relations, friends and neighbours who supported her in so many ways before and after Frank's death, also for the cards, flowers and messages of condolence that were much appreciated. Thank you to
Dr Geoff Wilson, Flexible Respite Ladies, the staff at the B.G.H and Melburn Lodge who cared for Frank with such kindness and compassion.
Special thanks to Robbie and staff at Thomas Brown & Sons, John Nichol and John Smail who helped make the service a lovely memorable occasion. Also thanks to all who attended the crematorium and to the Kingsknowes Hotel for the funeral reception.
The collection for charities in memory of Frank raised £952.18, thanks to all.
Published in The Southern Reporter on Mar. 12, 2020