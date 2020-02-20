|
|
|
STOKER Gean
(Lilliesleaf) Peacefully at
Borders General Hospital on Wednesday 12th February 2020, Gean,
aged 84 years, dearly beloved wife of Alex, much loved mum of Valerie and proud and loving grandma of Martin.
Cremation service at
Borders Crematorium on
Monday 24th February at 12.00noon
to which all friends are
respectfully invited.
No flowers please but donations, if desired, will be received on retiring from service for Cancer Research and Ward 12 Borders General Hospital.
Published in The Southern Reporter on Feb. 20, 2020