|
|
|
EDGAR George (Geordie)
(Newtown
St. Boswells) Peacefully at Riverside Health Care Centre, Selkirk on
Wednesday 22nd July 2020
Geordie, aged 93 years, sadly missed by all his family.
On Friday 31st July at 12.40pm the cortege will leave from Bowden Road, Newtown St. Boswells and travel via Glenburn Avenue - Park Crescent to Borders Crematorium for a private cremation at 1.00pm.
The service will be webcast/livestreamed from 12.55pm at Login / Order ID: 42251
Password: ueberwzy.
Family flowers only please but donations if desired for the Macmillan Centre, B.G.H may be forwarded to Thomas Brown & Sons, Funeral Directors, East Port, Melrose, TD6 9EE.
Published in The Southern Reporter on July 30, 2020