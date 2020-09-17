|
SKELDON (Crailing) Suddenly at Crailing Tofts Farm on Friday 4th September 2020. George William, aged 58, loving husband of Sandra, loving and proud dad of Clark, dear son of Elizabeth and the late George, a much loved brother of Colin and the late Graham, brother in law of Sarah and Lynn, uncle to many, especially doting of Anna. A private service will be held followed by interment at Castlewood Cemetery.
If you wish to pay your respects, the funeral cortege will leave Crailing Tofts at 11.45am, passing through riverside before the service and leaving Oliver's Funeral Home, Bongate, Jedburgh,
on Friday 18th of September 2020
at 12.45pm. The family have set up a justgiving page in memory of
George and can be found at www.justgiving.com/fundraising/george-skeldon
Published in The Southern Reporter on Sept. 17, 2020