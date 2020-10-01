|
SKELDON (Crailing Tofts) The family of the late
George Skeldon wish to express their sincere thanks to all family and friends for all kindness shown to us during this very sad time. Thank you all for the beautiful
flowers and cards we have received and also a big thank you to everyone who kindly donated to the Just Giving page for the British Heart Foundation which is a charity very close to our
hearts and has reached over £5000. Also thank you to John Nichol
for his excellent service.
Special thanks to Oliver and Sons
for their professionalism given
to all the family.
Published in The Southern Reporter on Oct. 1, 2020