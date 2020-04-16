|
|
|
DODD Gladys K. (Clermiston / Kelso)
"Glads" sadly, passed away, on Monday, April 6, 2020, aged 71 years, at St. Columba's Hospice, Edinburgh. Loving wife of Roy, devoted mum to Abigail, Daniel and Adele, mother-in-law to John, cherished granny to Chloe and Lois and dear friend to many. A private funeral service will take place at Warriston Crematorium. A memorial service will be held at a later date to which all family and friends will be warmly welcome.
Published in The Southern Reporter on Apr. 16, 2020