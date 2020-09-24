Home

Grace Graham Notice
Graham Grace
(nee Brown)
(Melrose) Peacefully at Galahill House on Wednesday 16th September 2020, Grace aged 96 years, formerly of Graham's Shop, Melrose,
dearly beloved wife of the late Gordon,
dear mother of Gordon and Ian, mother-in-law of Maureen and Susan and a loving grandmother and
great-grandmother to her family.
On Thursday 24th September at 12.50pm the cortege will pass Graham's former shop, Abbey Street, Melrose as it proceeds onwards to Borders Crematorium for a private cremation at 1.00pm.
Published in The Southern Reporter on Sept. 24, 2020
