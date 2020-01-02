|
|
|
DOUGLAS Graham (Lilliesleaf)
Peacefully at
Borders General Hospital on Tuesday 24th December 2019, Graham, aged 59 years, dearly beloved husband of Anne, much loved dad of Louise and Sarah, dear son of Margo and the late Bill and loving brother of
Lorraine, Neil, Pauline and Andy.
Funeral service at Lilliesleaf Church on
Tuesday 7th January at 1.45pm followed by interment in Lilliesleaf Cemetery at 2.15pm to which all friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only please but donations if desired will be received on retiring from service for the Macmillan Centre,
Borders General Hospital.
Published in The Southern Reporter on Jan. 2, 2020