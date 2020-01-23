|
DOUGLAS Graham (Lilliesleaf) Anne, Louise, Sarah and family would like to thank all relatives, friends and neighbours for their kind expressions of sympathy shown to them after the sad loss of Graham. Thanks to Reverend Sandy Young for his comforting service and to all who attended Lilliesleaf Church and Cemetery. The family wish to express their sincere thanks for the generosity towards the retiring collection which was for The Borders Macmillan Unit BGH which raised £1,210.
Published in The Southern Reporter on Jan. 23, 2020