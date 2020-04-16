|
|
|
RODGER Graham
(Bewliehill, Lilliesleaf) Isabel and family would
like to thank all those who sent
cards and messages following
the sad loss of Graham.
Everyone's support in the current difficult circumstances has been greatly appreciated.
Thanks also to Rev Sandy Young for his comforting words, Thomas Brown & Sons, Funeral Directors for their compassion and professionalism.
Also thanks must go to all staff at Hawick Community Hospital,
the Community Nurses and
Dr Hankinsen for their care and support over the last few months.
Published in The Southern Reporter on Apr. 16, 2020