SHELDRICK Warwick Graham
(known as Graham)
Passed away on 1st April 2020 in
Milton Keynes Hospital, aged 83 years old. Graham will be remembered for many things, but mainly for his infectious humour and effortless ability to make you smile.
From his hospital bed he bid a fond farewell to his childhood friends and said goodbye in person to his loving wife, son, daughter and grandchildren.
Forever in our hearts.
Cremation to be held 21st April 2020 (Ironically Graham's 84th birthday) Wolverton Crematorium.
Immediate family only -due to Coronavirus restrictions.
Published in The Southern Reporter on Apr. 16, 2020