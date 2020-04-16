Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Graham Sheldrick
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Graham Sheldrick

Notice Condolences

Graham Sheldrick Notice
SHELDRICK Warwick Graham
(known as Graham)
Passed away on 1st April 2020 in
Milton Keynes Hospital, aged 83 years old. Graham will be remembered for many things, but mainly for his infectious humour and effortless ability to make you smile.
From his hospital bed he bid a fond farewell to his childhood friends and said goodbye in person to his loving wife, son, daughter and grandchildren.

Forever in our hearts.

Cremation to be held 21st April 2020 (Ironically Graham's 84th birthday) Wolverton Crematorium.
Immediate family only -due to Coronavirus restrictions.
Published in The Southern Reporter on Apr. 16, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -