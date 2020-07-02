|
BUNYAN Grant
(Kelso) Grant Peter (Bunny) 38 years. After a bravely fought battle, Grant sadly passed away peacefully on Sunday 28th June at Kelso Hospital. Loving husband to Niomi, adored dad to Morgan; beloved son of Carole and Laurie; much loved brother to Lea and Marc; loved son-in-law to Stacy and Robin; treasured uncle, nephew, and cousin and much- loved friend to many. Due to current Covid restrictions a private cremation will take place
at Melrose Crematorium.
Family flowers only. If desired, donations to Bowel Cancer Research would be greatly appreciated.
The family would like to thank the wonderful staff at Kelso Hospital for their kind and thoughtful care of Grant. A celebration of Grant's life will take place later, date to be arranged.
Published in The Southern Reporter on July 2, 2020