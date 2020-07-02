Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Grant Bunyan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Grant Bunyan

Notice Condolences

Grant Bunyan Notice
BUNYAN Grant
(Kelso) Grant Peter (Bunny) 38 years. After a bravely fought battle, Grant sadly passed away peacefully on Sunday 28th June at Kelso Hospital. Loving husband to Niomi, adored dad to Morgan; beloved son of Carole and Laurie; much loved brother to Lea and Marc; loved son-in-law to Stacy and Robin; treasured uncle, nephew, and cousin and much- loved friend to many. Due to current Covid restrictions a private cremation will take place
at Melrose Crematorium.
Family flowers only. If desired, donations to Bowel Cancer Research would be greatly appreciated.
The family would like to thank the wonderful staff at Kelso Hospital for their kind and thoughtful care of Grant. A celebration of Grant's life will take place later, date to be arranged.
Published in The Southern Reporter on July 2, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -