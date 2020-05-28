Home

Thomas Brown & Sons Ltd (Melrose)
East Port
Melrose, Roxburghshire TD6 9EE
01896 822632
Funeral
Friday, Jun. 5, 2020
11:00
Borders Crematorium
Private
Notice Condolences

Gus Sinclair Notice
SINCLAIR Maj. Gen. GB Sinclair CB, CBE, (usually known
as Gus) (St. Boswells)
On 17 May 2020, loving and
much loved husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather.
Private funeral at Borders Crematorium, Melrose at 11.00am on Friday 5 June 2020. Family flowers only please, enquiries to Thomas Brown and Sons, Funeral Directors, East Port, Melrose TD6 9EE.
Donations if desired may also be
sent to the funeral director for the Royal Engineers Central Charitable Trust or RedR UK (Register of Engineers for Disaster Relief).
Published in The Southern Reporter on May 28, 2020
