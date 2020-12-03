|
|
|
ARCHIBALD Hamilton
(Darnick) Suddenly but peacefully at home on Tuesday 1st December 2020, Hamilton, aged 87 years, loving brother of Sheena and Eileen and dear uncle of Linda, Gordon, Michael and the late David, sadly missed by all his family.
On Thursday 10th December at 12.30pm the cortege will leave from Smith's Road,
Darnick and travel to Melrose Parish Church where a private service will be
held followed by a private burial at Wairds Cemetery.
Published in The Southern Reporter on Dec. 3, 2020