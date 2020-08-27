Home

Macdonell
Harris James In his 20th year, Harris,
dearly beloved son of
David and Jane and brother of
Katie, Patrick and Robbie.
Friends are invited to assemble,
in a socially distanced fashion, along Main Street, Lilliesleaf from 1pm on Monday 31st August to say farewell to
Harris en route to a graveside family service in Lilliesleaf Kirkyard at 1.30pm. No flowers. Instead, donations can be pledged to Selkirk High School and Selkirk RFC for a legacy project.
Published in The Southern Reporter on Aug. 27, 2020
