Ferguson Hazel (nee Scott)
(Jedburgh) Passed away peacefully at
Kelso Hospital on 5th November 2020,
loving wife to Les, much loved mother of Steven, Phillip and Lesley, granny
of Dylan, Lewis, Rhiann, Eve, Rhea,
Robyn, great-granny to Harrison.
A loved sister, auntie, mother-in-law and special friend to many.
A special thanks to all the staff at the Borders General and Kelso Hospitals.
Family flowers only please.
Private funeral due to government restrictions.
Published in The Southern Reporter on Nov. 12, 2020