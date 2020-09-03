Home

CLARKSON Helen Richardson (Ella) Peacefully in the loving care of St Margaret's Nursing Home, Hawick, on 29th August 2020
in her 97th year. Dearly loved wife of the late Stan Clarkson, dear sister of Drew, Bill and the late Jimmy
(New Zealand) sister in law Christine,
also greatly loved aunt, great aunt,
great great aunt to all her family.
Funeral private on Tuesday 8th September 2020 due to
current restrictions.
If you wish to pay your respects the hearse will leave The Valley at 1.20pm.
Published in The Southern Reporter on Sept. 3, 2020
