CLARKSON Helen (Ella) The family of the late Ella would like to extend their grateful thanks to all of Ella's friends and family for their help and support during this sad time. Special thanks to all at C.R. Low for their professional and caring attention and to Flower-expressions for the lovely floral tribute, and of course to Rev. Margaret Steele for her comforting service and tribute to Ella. Also everyone who came along and paid their respects at the funeral,
your kindness was much appreciated.
Published in The Southern Reporter on Sept. 17, 2020