NORTHCOTT Helen
(née Watson) (Kelso/Edinburgh/ latterly Plymouth) Peacefully, at Queen's House, Kelso, on 20th December 2019, aged 91 years.
Beloved wife of the late Bill,
sister of Jean Lockie and the
late Will Watson and aunt to
Helen, Anne, Rona and Alistair.
A Service of Thanksgiving will be held at St Andrew's Scottish Episcopal Church, Belmount Place, Kelso, on Friday, 3rd January 2020, at 11.00am, to which all friends are welcome.
No flowers please.
Published in The Southern Reporter on Dec. 26, 2019
