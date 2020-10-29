|
|
|
MITCHELL Hugh
(Eildon) Peacefully at home on
Thursday 22 October 2020,
aged 76 years,
of Mitchells Transport, St Boswells.
Dear brother of Charlie, brother-in-law of Rhoda,special uncle to Alison
and Gillian and families, and loving
best friend of Morag.
On Monday 2 November 2020
at 12:35 PM the cortège will leave
Mitchells Transport, Charlesfield,
St Boswells and travel via Newtown
St Boswells and onwards to
Borders Crematorium for
a private cremation at 1:00 pm
which will be webcast at -
www.obitus.com
Username Lago4392
Password 155653
Family flowers only.
Kind donations to
Macmillan Cancer Support.
Published in The Southern Reporter on Oct. 29, 2020