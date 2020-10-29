Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Hugh Mitchell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Hugh Mitchell

Notice Condolences

Hugh Mitchell Notice
MITCHELL Hugh
(Eildon) Peacefully at home on
Thursday 22 October 2020,
aged 76 years,
of Mitchells Transport, St Boswells.
Dear brother of Charlie, brother-in-law of Rhoda,special uncle to Alison
and Gillian and families, and loving
best friend of Morag.

On Monday 2 November 2020
at 12:35 PM the cortège will leave
Mitchells Transport, Charlesfield,
St Boswells and travel via Newtown
St Boswells and onwards to
Borders Crematorium for
a private cremation at 1:00 pm
which will be webcast at -
www.obitus.com
Username Lago4392
Password 155653
Family flowers only.
Kind donations to
Macmillan Cancer Support.
Published in The Southern Reporter on Oct. 29, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -