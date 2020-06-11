|
COWE Ian Crawford (Jake)
(Earlston) Peacefully, at the
Borders General Hospital on
Sunday 7th June 2020, after a short illness, Ian (Jake), aged 93 years, founder of Border Chainsaw and Lawnmower Services, Earlston.
Beloved husband of the late Helen Cowe (nee Brown), much loved father of Diane and Graeme, loving father-in-law of Mark and Lesley and cherished grandpa of Debbie and Fiona.
For those wishing to pay their last respects, the hearse will leave Leaderdale Crescent, Earlston on Tuesday 16th June at 11.40am and travel onwards to the A68 before heading to Borders Crematorium for a private funeral, due to current restrictions, with family flowers only.
Published in The Southern Reporter on June 11, 2020