COWE Ian (Jake)
(Earlston) The family of the late
Ian (Jake) Cowe would like to thank everyone for all the cards, letters, calls and flowers received on their sad loss.
Thank you to Dr John Burns for conducting the service, to Robbie and staff at Thomas Brown & Sons, Melrose for their professional and personal help.
Thanks also to the staff at Earlston Health Centre and the BGH and to the staff at Borders crematorium and all who attended in person and online.
Published in The Southern Reporter on June 25, 2020
