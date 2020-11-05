|
FINLAYSON IAN
(GALASHIELS) Peacefully at home on
Monday 2nd November 2020,
after a short illness, Ian, aged 76, beloved husband of Maureen
and the late Ann, much loved dad of Susan and Claire, good friend of Craig, Colin, Callum & Lee and their families, dear father-in-law of Brian & Derek and proud grandpa of Matthew,
Ben and Leah. Very much
loved, very much missed.
Thanks to all the health and care
staff who supported Ian and the
family during Ian's illness.
Published in The Southern Reporter on Nov. 5, 2020