HARDIE Ian
(Lindean) Peacefully in the
Margaret Kerr Unit at BGH
on 29th August 2020.
Loving husband of the late Gwen and dad/stepdad to Lynn and Alan.
Grandad and great grandad to the expanding Hardie clan.
Cremation at Borders Crematorium, Melrose on 17th September 2020. Family only due to current restrictions. No flowers please but donations gratefully received for MKU. Details at www.thedifference.org.uk/donate
(option palliative care
fund including MKU)
Published in The Southern Reporter on Sept. 10, 2020