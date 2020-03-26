Home

Ian Hewat

Ian Hewat Notice
HEWAT Ian Forbes Blair
(Melrose) Peacefully at home on
Monday 23rd March 2020,
Ian beloved son of the late John and Elma Hewat. Special brother to his late sister Sally and his brother Sandy.
Precious friend and husband of Liz and a treasured brother-in-law, uncle and great-uncle and a man of many friends. He will be truly missed but lives on in our memories. Sadly due to current health restrictions the Interment in Wairds Cemetery, Melrose is private.
Published in The Southern Reporter on Mar. 26, 2020
