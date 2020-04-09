|
HEWAT Ian Forbes Blair
(Melrose) Liz expresses her deep thanks to the Rev Rosie Frew and Robbie and Jackie Brown & all at Thomas Brown & Sons. Also sincere thanks to piper Donald Swanson. Especially in the current situation they have been most helpful and creative. My heartfelt thanks also to our families and our many many friends for all
their love and support and kindness.
A special mention goes to Dr Roderick McDonald and all the devoted medical staff who cared for Ian with such good humour and tenderness.
God bless.
Published in The Southern Reporter on Apr. 9, 2020