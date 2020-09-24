Home

MACKENZIE (Selkirk) The family of the late Ian
wish to express their sincere thanks to all family, friends and neighbours for the kindness and sympathy shown to them during this very sad time. Also a huge thank you
for all the beautiful flowers and exquisite cards they have been truly overwhelming. A big thank you to
Rev. Margaret Steele and John Nichol for the excellent service at the crematorium and to all who were
able to attend. Last but not least is the grateful thanks to C.R. Low for their very professional but most caring attention to the family.
Published in The Southern Reporter on Sept. 24, 2020
