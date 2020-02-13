|
McGEORGE
Ian
(St. Boswells) Peacefully at home after a short illness, on Saturday 8th February 2020, Ian,
aged 82 years, dearly beloved husband of Muriel, dear dad of Callum and Ewan, father-in- law of Jillian and Jane and proud and loving papa of Lauren, Rebecca and Leanna.
Funeral service at Earlston Parish Church on Tuesday 18th February at 11.00am, followed by interment in Earlston Cemetery at 11.30am, to which all friends are respectfully invited.
Family flowers only please but donations if desired, will be received on retiring from service for
The Macmillan Centre,
Borders General Hospital.
Published in The Southern Reporter on Feb. 13, 2020