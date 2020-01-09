|
STENHOUSE Ian
Kirk Yetholm Peacefully at
St. John's Hospital, Livingston on 1st January 2020, Ian aged 73 years, a much loved husband of Meg and a dear Dad of Geoff, Patrick, Beth, Graham & Kenneth. Ian was much loved by all who knew him.
The funeral service, to which all are respectfully invited, will be held on Monday 20th January at 1pm at West Lothian Crematorium, Livingston. Family flowers only please as there will be a retiral collection in lieu of flowers for Alzheimer Scotland.
Published in The Southern Reporter on Jan. 9, 2020