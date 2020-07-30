|
ROBERTSON Isabella Gillian (Gill)
(Stichill / formerly of Hardiesmill) In Kelso Hospital on 22nd July 2020, after a short illness borne with great courage and dignity. Gill, dearly loved wife of Hugh, Mum to Sheila and Gavin, mother-in-law to Ronald and Jane, adored grandma to Robert and Hannah, Douglas and Flora, David and Makenzie, Megan and Matt and Great Grandma to Jack, William and Jamie. Funeral private at her own request. With grateful thanks to all who cared for and helped Gill in the last few weeks of her life.
Published in The Southern Reporter on July 30, 2020