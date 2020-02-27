Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Isabella Tait
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Isabella Tait

Notice Condolences

Isabella Tait Notice
Tait Isabella
(Selkirk) Peacefully at Thornfield House, Selkirk on
Tuesday 18th February, 2020,
Isabella, (Ella), aged 92. Much loved wife of Jock, loving mum of Allan and Ian, dear mother-in-law of Donella
and Debbie, a devoted granny and
great granny of the family.
A service will be held on
Friday 6th March at Borders Crematorium, Melrose at 12.00pm,
to which all family and friends are welcome. Family flowers only
please but donations, if desired,
will be received for Macmillan Centre, Borders General Hospital on retiral from service.
Published in The Southern Reporter on Feb. 27, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -