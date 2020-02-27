|
|
|
Tait Isabella
(Selkirk) Peacefully at Thornfield House, Selkirk on
Tuesday 18th February, 2020,
Isabella, (Ella), aged 92. Much loved wife of Jock, loving mum of Allan and Ian, dear mother-in-law of Donella
and Debbie, a devoted granny and
great granny of the family.
A service will be held on
Friday 6th March at Borders Crematorium, Melrose at 12.00pm,
to which all family and friends are welcome. Family flowers only
please but donations, if desired,
will be received for Macmillan Centre, Borders General Hospital on retiral from service.
Published in The Southern Reporter on Feb. 27, 2020