|
|
|
BAIRD Isobel
(Izzy)
(née McGregor) (Norham, formerly of
Harcarse Hill Farm, Swinton)
Peacefully, at Borders General Hospital, on 20th November 2020, after a long illness, fought with great courage.
Izzy, aged 77 years, dearly loved
mum of Julie and Sandra, much loved granny of Hugh and Lewis, sister of
the late Ian McGregor and daughter
of the late James Wallace McGregor
and Isabella Campbell McGregor. Funeral private due to current
restrictions. In memory of Izzy, donations welcome to
Borders General Hospital Dialysis Unit,
via Kyle Bros Funeral Directors,
Maxwellheugh,
Kelso. TD5 8AY.
Published in The Southern Reporter on Nov. 26, 2020