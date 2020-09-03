Home

LEWIS (Jedburgh) Jacqueline 57, Saturday 29th August 2020, Ward 5 BGH.
Unexpectedly but peacefully and with great courage shown over many years.
Dearly loved mum to Carol; sister to Pam and the late Cherry and Andrew, sister in law to Billy, Aunty to Louise
and Emma, daughter of the late Mary,
and friend to many more.
Burial 8th September 2020,
1.30pm at Castlewood Cemetery where limited attendees have been asked. Celebration of Jackie's life
will be held later.
Published in The Southern Reporter on Sept. 3, 2020
