EASTON Davies
(Lilliesleaf) Suddenly on 24th March 2020,
James Davies Easton, loving husband of Diane and the late Dilys, proud father and step-father to Grant, Karen, Emma and Esmie, very proud papa to Declan, Matthew, Niamh, Chloe, Flynn and James and dear brother of George
and Margaret and their families.
Funeral private. Davies will be missed by many family and friends. Donations, if desired, for Fund 95 Borders General Hospital may be sent to Thomas Brown & Sons, Funeral Directors, East Port, Melrose, TD6 9EE.
Published in The Southern Reporter on Apr. 2, 2020