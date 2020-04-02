Home

POWERED BY

Services
Thomas Brown & Sons Ltd (Melrose)
East Port
Melrose, Roxburghshire TD6 9EE
01896 822632
Resources
More Obituaries for James Easton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Easton

Notice Condolences

James Easton Notice
EASTON Davies
(Lilliesleaf) Suddenly on 24th March 2020,
James Davies Easton, loving husband of Diane and the late Dilys, proud father and step-father to Grant, Karen, Emma and Esmie, very proud papa to Declan, Matthew, Niamh, Chloe, Flynn and James and dear brother of George
and Margaret and their families.
Funeral private. Davies will be missed by many family and friends. Donations, if desired, for Fund 95 Borders General Hospital may be sent to Thomas Brown & Sons, Funeral Directors, East Port, Melrose, TD6 9EE.
Published in The Southern Reporter on Apr. 2, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -