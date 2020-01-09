|
|
|
MUNRO (Jedburgh) Peacefully with his family by his side
at Borders General Hospital on
6th January 2020.
James (Jimmy), loving husband of Jane, dear father of Jane and Billy,
dear papa of Mark, Ryan and Louise and a great-papa to Robbie, Emma,
Lily, Molly and Harry.
Service at Oliver & Sons Service
Room on Monday 20th January 2020,
at 10.30am followed by interment in Castlewood Cemetery at 11.00am,
to which all family and friends
are respectfully invited.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, may be made
in aid of Prostate Cancer.
Published in The Southern Reporter on Jan. 9, 2020