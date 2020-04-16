|
PATTERSON James Thomas
(Penicuik formerly Melrose & Tweedbank) Peacefully at Bonnyrigg Community Hospital on Wednesday 8th April 2020.
James (Jim) aged 70 years of Bavelaw Crescent, Penicuik, loving husband of Merle, dear brother of Margaret, brother- in- law to Robert & William and much loved uncle to Lynsey, Neil, Laura, Emma, Stephanie and Gregor and great uncle to Finn, Greta and Tristan. Private family cremation at Borders Crematorium on Thursday 16th April at 12.00pm.
Published in The Southern Reporter on Apr. 16, 2020