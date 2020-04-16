Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for James Patterson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Patterson

Notice Condolences

James Patterson Notice
PATTERSON James Thomas
(Penicuik formerly Melrose & Tweedbank) Peacefully at Bonnyrigg Community Hospital on Wednesday 8th April 2020.
James (Jim) aged 70 years of Bavelaw Crescent, Penicuik, loving husband of Merle, dear brother of Margaret, brother- in- law to Robert & William and much loved uncle to Lynsey, Neil, Laura, Emma, Stephanie and Gregor and great uncle to Finn, Greta and Tristan. Private family cremation at Borders Crematorium on Thursday 16th April at 12.00pm.
Published in The Southern Reporter on Apr. 16, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -