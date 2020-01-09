Home

Scott James Barclay (16 Sept 1927 - 30 Dec 2019)
Peacefully, in his sleep,
with his family at Thornylee. Husband to the late Jean. Father and father-in-law to Gregor and Deborah, Gareth and Dawn. Grandfather to Callum, Megan, Eleanor and the twins Roslin and Cameron.
Memorial service at Caddonfoot Parish Church on Friday 10 January
at 3.00pm.
All friends welcome. No flowers please. Given the state of his garden, Dad preferred pernicious weeds. Interment private.
Published in The Southern Reporter on Jan. 9, 2020
