TAIT James Andrew (Jim)
(St. Boswells) Peacefully at Borders General Hospital after a short illness on Monday 23rd November 2020, Jim, aged 85 years, Master Painter and founder of J & J Tait, St. Boswells, dearly beloved husband of Maureen, dear dad of Brian and Alan (Gel), father-in-law of Anne and Jill and proud and loving grandfather and great-grandfather.
On Monday 30th November at 1.30pm the cortege will leave from Viewfield,
St. Boswells, where he was born, travelling down Main Street onto the A68 and onwards passing Melrose RFC at 1.45pm en route to Borders Crematorium where a private service will be held at 2.00pm.
Family flowers only please, but donations if desired for Grange Hall Care Home maybe forwarded to
Thomas Brown & Sons, Funeral Directors, East Port, Melrose, TD6 9EE.
Published in The Southern Reporter on Nov. 26, 2020