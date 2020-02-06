|
Graham Peacefully at Grove House, Kelso on 18th January 2020 in her 100th year, Janet
(formerly of Eckford), beloved wife of the late Andrew (gamekeeper), mother of Andrew and mother in law of Fiona, much loved Granny of Bryan and Sarah and Great Granny to Toby, Billy, Bertie and Teddy. Funeral Service at Kelso North Parish Church on Monday 10th February at 11am. Interment thereafter at
Eckford Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations to Grove House
Residents Fund.
Published in The Southern Reporter on Feb. 6, 2020